NEW ORLEANS — A homeowner reportedly shot and killed a suspect attempting to steal his generator Friday morning, according to details released by the New Orleans Police Department.

The homeowner, identified as a 34-year-old man, reportedly heard an alarm around 2 a.m. indicating a shed in his yard, on the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue, had been opened. Looking outside, he noticed a pair of men in his yard.

The homeowner grabbed a pair of handguns and went outside to confront the suspects, he told police. When confronted, one of the suspects turned to face him. The homeowner then fired multiple times, shooting one of the suspected thieves in the chest.

According to a report filed with the NOPD, the second suspect fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Friday afternoon, NOPD officials said the suspect who had been shot died at a local hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation. The identity of the man who was killed has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

Ed. Note: This story has been updated with new information from the NOPD. The suspect who was shot died Friday at a local hospital.