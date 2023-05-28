NOPD investigates an Algiers homicide

Police say it happened at about 10:39 P.M., Saturday in the 4300 block of Joycelyn Drive in Algiers.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an Algiers homicide that left one man dead.

NOPD officers responded to a call of a “male shot” and they arrived they found the victim shot inside a vehicle.

Emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and pronounce the victim dead.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify who may be involved in this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Arthur Hill is in charge of the investigation and can be contacted at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve this crime are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).