NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD's homicide unit is now involved in the case of a man who has been missing for nearly two and a half weeks.

Gregory McGee, 52, was last heard from by a friend, who talked to him on the phone on August. 2 at around 10 p.m.

McGee is described as a black male standing about 5’10” and weighing about 320 pounds with a tattoo reading “Greg and Javon” on one shoulder and a dragon with the word “Drea” on the other shoulder.

Police said they now suspect foul play in McGee's disappearance, but they did not elaborate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.