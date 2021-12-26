NOPD: Homicide of a child in Algiers

Police say it happened near General De Gaulle Drive and Hendee Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide of a child near the Fischer Development neighborhood in Algiers.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the killing may be released further into the investigation.