NOPD identifies man who shot at crowd of people near Lafitte Greenway

Police are searching for 38-year-old Gerard Zachary Turner.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says they have obtained an arrest warrant for the man who fired gunshots at a crowd of people near Lafitte Greenway on April 2.

Detectives positively identified 38-year-old Gerard Zachary Turner as the shooter in the incident.

Turner is wanted on charges of illegal use of weapons and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to NOPD.

An adult female and a 14-year-old girl were injured in the shooting. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street. Turner fled the scene after the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. If you wish to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.