Victim identified, suspects sought in Rouses shooting

The victim has been identified as local comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in connection with a shooting outside a Rouses Market in the Warehouse District Friday.

43-year-old Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, a popular local comedian, was the victim, according to City Councilman Oliver Thomas.

Montrell was shot and died on the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The NOPD has released photos of a pair of suspects in the shooting, pictured above. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Montrell's mother Sherilyn Price released a statement in the wake of her son's death:

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet... He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences. It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence.”

“People aren’t born criminals,” said Juan LaFonta, a longtime friend of Montrell who is representing the family pro bono.

“Folks need to understand that what leads to horrors like this isn’t greed, it isn’t drugs, and it isn’t violent tendences. It’s the failure of our city’s leaders to provide proper and even minimal support for families and youth. Crime can best be stopped when it is prevented.”