NOPD investigates deadly shooting in Lower Ninth ward

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Alabo Street around 3:15 p.m.

Police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the location and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the moment.

