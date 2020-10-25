NOPD investigate deadly third district shooting

NOPD said they found a man on scene with an undetermined number of gun shot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking into a shooting that happened in the third district Saturday night.

Police said they received a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m., near the intersection of Sere and Buchanan Streets.

EMS brought the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are currently searching for the motive and suspect.

If anyone has nay information on the shooting please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.