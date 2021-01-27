NOPD investigate homicide after man shows up to the hospital with a gunshot wound

Officers said a man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, by an unidentified person that did not stay.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Department is looking into a homicide that happened Tuesday night.

According to police, a shooting was reported at an unknown location just before 8:50 p.m.

Officers said a man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, by an unidentified person that did not stay.

Police said they are working on determining the location of the shooting.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

