NOPD investigate deadly shooting in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Garden District Sunday night.
According to Eight district officers, they said they got a call at about 9:15 p.m. for shots fired in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street.
Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said they currently have a person detained for questioning and that the investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.