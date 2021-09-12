NOPD investigate deadly shooting in Lower Garden District

According to the department's Facebook page, the incident happened in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Lower Garden District Sunday night.

According to Eight district officers, they said they got a call at about 9:15 p.m. for shots fired in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said they currently have a person detained for questioning and that the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of Poeyfarre Street. Initial reports show a male victim pronounced deceased at the scene. No additional details are currently available. Posted by New Orleans Police Department on Sunday, September 12, 2021