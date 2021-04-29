NOPD investigate homicide in Seventh District

According to police, the incident happened in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh District Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road in the Carmel Brook area.

Police said they found a man at the location but pronounced him dead on the scene.

NOPD has not released any further details on the homicide.

