NOPD investigate homicide in Seventh District

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Seventh District Thursday.
According to police, the incident happened in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Road in the Carmel Brook area.
Police said they found a man at the location but pronounced him dead on the scene.
NOPD has not released any further details on the homicide.
This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.