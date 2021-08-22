NOPD investigate multiple shootings Sunday

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Tremé and another in the 7th Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — Two victims are in the hospital after two separate shootings in New Orleans Sunday.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Tremé and another in the 7th Ward.

The first shooting happened at about 8:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Galvez.

According to police, a man was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim's condition is not known at the moment.

The second shooting happened in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue where a woman was shot. She was transferred to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Both victim's identities are not known at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.