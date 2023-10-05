NOPD investigates a homicide on St Thomas Street

Investigators say the shooting happened at the intersection of St. Thomas and St. Andrew Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide after a private car dropped off a man with a gunshot wound at the hospital.

He later died there from his injury.

Investigators say the shooting happened at the intersection of St. Thomas and St. Andrew Streets. They say they got the call about the shooting Wednesday night at about 8:54 pm.

Few details are available as the investigation is ongoing.