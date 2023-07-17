NOPD investigates a woman shot dead on Chef Menteur Highway and a separate shooting that injured a young girl

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on the side of a highway in New Orleans East Monday morning.
NOPD detectives say the unidentified woman’s body was found inside a grey sedan that rolled to a stop at a corner of a building in the 7500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police got the call about the fatal shooting at about 4:49 a.m. Monday.
This comes less than eight hours after a separate shooting happened in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that seriously injured a 13-year-old girl.
That shooting happened at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday. The young victim was taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition.
Detectives are working to gather evidence in both shootings as the investigation is ongoing.
