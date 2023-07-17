x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD investigates a woman shot dead on Chef Menteur Highway and a separate shooting that injured a young girl

The NOPD says the homicide comes after a separate shooting happened less than 8 hours prior.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on the side of a highway in New Orleans East Monday morning.

NOPD detectives say the unidentified woman’s body was found inside a grey sedan that rolled to a stop at a corner of a building in the 7500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Police got the call about the fatal shooting at about 4:49 a.m. Monday.

This comes less than eight hours after a separate shooting happened in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East that seriously injured a 13-year-old girl.

That shooting happened at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday. The young victim was taken to the hospital by EMS in stable condition.

Detectives are working to gather evidence in both shootings as the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out