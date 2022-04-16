NOPD investigates Central City shooting Saturday, 1 man wounded

Police said the call of an aggravated battery by shooting call came in just before 3:30, for the 2200 block of Toledano Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Central City Saturday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

When officers arrived they said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The man is currently being treated for his injuries \but hi condition is not known at the moment.

No further information is available at this time but the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.