NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center

NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m.

Two of the victims took themselves into the hospital, and EMS took the third.

Northbound Canal Street was closed related while police investigated the scene.

No other information is available at this time.