NOPD investigates double shooting on St. Claude Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were hospitalized after a double shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said they were called just after 7:20 p.m. to the scene of an aggravated battery by shooting that happened in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue.

The NOPD said the two gunshot victims arrived at the hospital in their own vehicle. Their conditions are not known at the moment.

No further information is available at this time but the shooting is under investigation.

