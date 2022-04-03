NOPD investigates fatal Bunker Hill Road shooting Friday

According to police, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of Bunker Hill Road.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Little Woods area Friday.

Just after 8:20 p.m. police said they responded to shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, an unresponsive man was found at the location suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said he died on the scene.

No further information is available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

