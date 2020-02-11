x
Crime

NOPD investigates homicide in the Sixth District

Police said that the victim was a man.
Credit: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Sixth District homicide that left one person dead.

The incident happened at the intersection of First and Liberty streets.

Police said that the victim was a man.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

