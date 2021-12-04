NOPD investigates shooting in Pines Village after victim brings himself to the hospital

According to NOPD, police were made aware of the shooting after a man with a gunshot injury to the leg arrived at the hospital by car.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood.

The incident happened near Downman and Morrison Roads, Sunday at around 8 p.m.

According to NOPD, police were made aware of the shooting after a man with a gunshot injury to the leg arrived at the hospital by car.

No further information is available as of now but details will be released as investigations continue.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

