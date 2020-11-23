x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD investigates Sunday night homicide in 7th ward

NOPD reports that it is only one person that has been killed.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a Sunday night homicide.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of Annette Street, according to police.

NOPD reports that it is only one person that has been killed.

It is unclear the cause of death.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: Triple shooting turned homicide, Sunday afternoon on Chef Menteur Highway

RELATED: NOPD searching for suspect in Carrollton carjacking, attempted murder

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020