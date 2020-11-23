NOPD investigates Sunday night homicide in 7th ward

NOPD reports that it is only one person that has been killed.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a Sunday night homicide.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of Annette Street, according to police.

NOPD reports that it is only one person that has been killed.

It is unclear the cause of death.

There are no additional details available at this time.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

