NOPD investigates triple shooting in St. Roch area

NEW ORLEANS — Three people were wounded by gunfire in the St. Roch area neighborhood Saturday morning, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened on Elysian Fields Avenue near the I-610. Investigators were seen investigating a crime scene at a Burger King in the area.

First reports about the shooting got to NOPD dispatch at 9:09 a.m.

NOPD's Public Affairs Division confirmed that two of the victims were adults, the third victim's age has been confirmed as of 9:51 a.m.

The first victim was a man who was shot in the leg and the lower abdomen. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The second victim was a woman who was shot in the rear. She was also taken to the hospital by an ambulance with EMS.

The third person wounded was a female victim who was shot in the arm and shoulder. The third victim got to the hospital but via a car rather than an ambulance.

No further information was available about the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

As NOPD nvestigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867