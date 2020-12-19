x
Crime

NOPD investigates triple shooting that injured a juvenile

According to police the victims include two men and one juvenile.
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood that left three people injured.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Piety Street.

According to police the victims include two men and one juvenile.

The identities of the victims have not been released but it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

