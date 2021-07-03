NOPD discover woman shot to death in Central City Sunday

During the investigation, Sixth District officers said they discovered the woman suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman is dead in Central City and NOPD is investigating what happened.

According to police, NOPD was dispatched just before 12:40 p.m. Sunday, to the 3100 block of 2nd Street on a call of an unclassified death.

During the investigation, Sixth District officers said they discovered the woman suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact lead Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala at 504-658-5300.

