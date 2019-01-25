New Orleans Police Officers are investigating two different homicides Thursday night.

According to NOPD, officers are investigating homicides in the Lower 9th Ward and Central City.

The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. According to police, officers responded to shots fired in the area and found an unresponsive man in the 2100 block of Thalia Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second homicide was reported around 7:30 p.m. According to police a man was shot once in the body in the 1200 block of Delery Street. He was found dead on the scene.

