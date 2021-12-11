NOPD investigating 3 shootings across New Orleans Saturday night

The conditions of all three victims are unknown at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three shootings across the city tonight.

According to police, officers are on the scene of shootings in the Lower Garden District, the 7th Ward and in St. Claude that all happened within an hour of each other.

The first shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened in the 2100 block of N. Miro Street near the I-10 overpass. Police a man was shot just before 6 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The third shooting happened in the 3300 block of St. Claude Avenue near Piety Street around 6:17 p.m. According to police a man was shot in the head and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The conditions of all three victims are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.