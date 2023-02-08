NOPD investigating a fatal accident on I-10 near Bullard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in New Orleans East.
Police say one victim died in the crash.
The accident happened on the side of I-10 West between the Bullard Avenue and Read Boulevard exits around 6 a.m.
The interstate is moving with all lanes open but traffic is slow in the area, according to NOPD.
No other information is available at this time.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.