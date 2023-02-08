NOPD investigating a fatal accident on I-10 near Bullard Avenue

The accident happened on the side of I-10 West between the Bullard Avenue and Read Boulevard exits around 6 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in New Orleans East.

Police say one victim died in the crash.

The interstate is moving with all lanes open but traffic is slow in the area, according to NOPD.

No other information is available at this time.