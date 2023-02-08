x
NOPD investigating a fatal accident on I-10 near Bullard Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal accident in New Orleans East. 

Police say one victim died in the crash.

The accident happened on the side of I-10 West between the Bullard Avenue and Read Boulevard exits around 6 a.m.

The interstate is moving with all lanes open but traffic is slow in the area, according to NOPD.

No other information is available at this time. 

