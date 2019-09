NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that happened late Friday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police announced that a man arrived at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound he received in the 3400 block of Mansfield Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest information.