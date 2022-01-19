NOPD investigating deadly stabbing in Tremé

Police say it happened around 1:54 a.m. in the 2100 block of Ursuline Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in Tremé.

NOPD First District officers say they responded to a call of aggravated battery by cutting at an apartment building in the 2100 block of Ursuline Ave around 1:56 a.m.

Police found a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived at the location.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead at the scene at 2:13 a.m. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.