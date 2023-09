A man and woman were declared dead on the scene, NOPD is investigating

NEW ORLEANS — A woman and man were found dead in the 10800 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

NOPD received a call around 3:54 p.m. and confirmed the deaths of the two victims a few moments later, according to the department.

Currently no additional information is available. NOPD is investigating the homicide.