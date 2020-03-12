NOPD investigating double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in an Algiers shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to New Orleans Police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Newton Street, near LB Landry Avenue.
Police say two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their condition it unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
