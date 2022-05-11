x
NOPD investigating fatal crash in New Orleans East

The crash appeared to only involve a single vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 11:40 Tuesday night that claimed the life of a male victim.

Police were informed by a witness who noticed an unknown male suffering from injuries on Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road. EMS arrived and declared him dead on the scene.

It is unclear what caused the accident, or if impairment was involved.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news. 

