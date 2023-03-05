Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run on I-610 near Franklin Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a bicyclist near Franklin Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a press release.
The press release said that the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Interstate 610 West. A bicyclist was struck and was declared dead at the scene.
The NOPD said that Westbound lanes of I-610 are currently closed at the I-610/I-10 split for investigation. They urge drivers to use alternate routes during the closure.
The NOPD has no other information available to share at this time, according to their press release.
