Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run on I-610 near Franklin Avenue

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday on Interstate 610 West at Franklin Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a bicyclist near Franklin Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a press release.

The press release said that the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night on Interstate 610 West. A bicyclist was struck and was declared dead at the scene.

The NOPD said that Westbound lanes of I-610 are currently closed at the I-610/I-10 split for investigation. They urge drivers to use alternate routes during the closure.

The NOPD has no other information available to share at this time, according to their press release. 

