NOPD investigating fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Algiers that left one woman dead.

Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Behrman avenues.

The victim was taken to the hospital by private conveyance where she later died, according to investigators.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.