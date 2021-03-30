NOPD investigating fatal shooting on Downman Road

According to police, the unidentified victim was shot and killed near the corner of Downman and Dwyer Roads around 12:21 p.m

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East.

According to police, the unidentified victim was shot and killed near the corner of Downman and Dwyer Roads around 12:21 p.m. on March 30.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

