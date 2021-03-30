x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

NOPD investigating fatal shooting on Downman Road

According to police, the unidentified victim was shot and killed near the corner of Downman and Dwyer Roads around 12:21 p.m

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East.

According to police, the unidentified victim was shot and killed near the corner of Downman and Dwyer Roads around 12:21 p.m. on March 30.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com and watch the Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more information.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.