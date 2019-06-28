NEW ORLEANS —

The New Orleans Police Department has not arrested anybody in connection with a fatal Thursday night shooting near Dillard University.

Shots were fired around 9:20 p.m., in the 1600 block of Pleasure Street. The street is about two blocks from Dillard University, just north of the Seventh Ward.

When officers arrived, they found a man fatally shot at the location. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and have not released any information about a suspect in the case.

The victim's name has not been released pending an autopsy and notification of his next of kin.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504-658-5300. Anybody with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.