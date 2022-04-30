x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NOPD investigating Friday night New Orleans East shooting

There is no information on a suspect at this time.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:45 Friday night at the intersection of Lurline and Grant streets.

Police say a male sustained a gunshot wound and walked to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

RELATED: Six shot at Balcony Bar on Magazine Street

RELATED: 4 killed in Biloxi shooting, Gulfport carjacking

RELATED: Two men shot in New Orleans East Tuesday night

More Videos

In Other News

Update on Uptown bar shooting