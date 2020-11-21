NOPD investigating Gentilly homicide

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Gentilly.

According to police, a man was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Clover Street near Franklin Avenue Saturday, just after noon.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

