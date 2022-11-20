NOPD investigating fatal Canal Street hit and run

The victim was attempting to cross Canal Street just after midnight.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a hit and run on Canal Street that killed one woman early Sunday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department’s Hit and Run Fatality Section say the incident took place around midnight at the intersection of Canal and South Liberty Streets. Investigators say the woman was attempting to cross Canal Street when she slipped into the road and was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on Canal Street.

The vehicle is unidentified and left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMT's where she later died.