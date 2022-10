A man was fatally struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left a man dead on the 2600 block of Paris Avenue Sunday night, according to a press release.

Police said that around 7:30 p.m. a man was crossing the street when was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. EMT pronounced the victim dead after arriving at the scene.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored pick-up truck with tinted windows.