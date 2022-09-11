NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening.
NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he was declared to have died.
NOPD says this investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this moment.
"Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP," the press release said.