NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot multiple times in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway Sunday evening.

NOPD arrived on the location at around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday evening and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was declared to have died.

NOPD says this investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this moment.