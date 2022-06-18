x
Crime

NOPD investigating homicide in Gentilly

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard early Saturday afternoon.

Police found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died due to his injuries.

There is no information on a suspect or a motive at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

