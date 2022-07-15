NOPD investigating homicide in the Leonidas area

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday morning in the 8300 block of Nelson Street, in the Leonidas area.

Police located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound just before 8:30. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

There is no information on a suspect currently available.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.