NOPD investigating Wednesday afternoon homicide in Little Woods area of New Orleans East

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m..

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street.

EMS attempted to revive the lone victim, a man, but he later died on the scene.

There is currently no information on a suspect or motive.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.