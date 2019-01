New Orleans Police Officers are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Lower 9th Ward Thursday night.

According to police, a man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Delery Street.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his body.

The report came in around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with Eyewitness News and WWLTV.com for the latest information.