NOPD investigating homicide in New Orleans East

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 29-year-old man dead near the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 12:30 A.M.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his body, according to investigators.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.