NOPD investigating homicide in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigators say the man was shot in the 2800 block of Pauger Street. When Police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

No other information is available at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.