NOPD investigating homicide, man arrived at hospital with gunshot wound

Police say the man died at University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicde after man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wound.

Police say the man died at University Medical Center New Orleans LCMC Health.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed after an autopsy is conducted and his family has been notified.