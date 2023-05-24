x
Crime

NOPD investigating homicide on Martin Drive

The investigation is still in the early stages, according to the NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide where a man was shot in the 7000 block of Martin Drive Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At around 6:41 p.m., the NOPD responded to the scene of the shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound located on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and declared deceased.

The NOPD say they have no additional information to share at this current time on the homicide. 

