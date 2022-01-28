NOPD investigating homicide near I-10 Service Road

Police say a male victim was declared deceased at the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road.

No additional information is available at this time.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.